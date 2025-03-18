GDF and Bounty Colts secure victories in One Guyana Premier Basketball League

The Guyana Basketball Federation’s (GBF) One Guyana Premier Basketball League continued with thrilling action on Sunday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. The evening featured two competitive matchups, with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Bounty Colts emerging victorious.

The night’s opening contest saw GDF dominate Black Caimans in a one-sided affair. The soldiers wasted no time asserting their authority, eking out a narrow 16-14 lead in the first quarter. Their defensive intensity took centre stage in the second quarter, limiting Black Caimans to just nine points while adding 18 of their own to extend the lead to 34-23 at halftime.

GDF’s stranglehold on the game continued into the third quarter, once again restricting Black Caimans to only nine points, while adding 17 points to their tally. By the end of the third quarter, GDF looked poised for victory with a commanding 51-34 lead.