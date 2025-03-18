India Masters cruise past West Indies Masters

(SportsMax) India Masters delivered a clinical performance to defeat West Indies Masters by six wickets in the final of the International Masters League T20 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Sunday. In a battle between two of cricket’s greatest icons, Sachin Tendulkar got the better of Brian Lara, guiding his team to a dominant victory.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, West Indies Masters struggled to post a challenging total, managing 148-7 in their 20 overs. The innings was anchored by Lendl Simmons, who top-scored with a fighting 57 off 41 balls, including five fours and a six. Opening batsman Dwayne Smith provided an explosive start with 45 off 35 deliveries, striking six fours and two sixes, but the middle order failed to capitalize on the platform laid by the top scorers.

Lara, hoping to roll back the years in his much-anticipated showdown with Tendulkar, was dismissed cheaply for six, caught off Vinay Kumar, who finished with figures of 3-26. The Indian bowlers maintained their grip on the match, with Shahbaz Nadeem leading the way, taking 2-12 in his four overs, while Pawan Negi and Stuart Binny also chipped in with key breakthroughs.Chasing 149, India Masters made light work of the target, reaching 149-4 in 17.1 overs. Ambati Rayudu was the standout performer, blasting 74 off 50 balls, an innings decorated with nine fours and three sixes. Tendulkar, while not at his fluent best, contributed 25 off 18 deliveries, ensuring India got off to a steady start.

West Indies’ bowlers had little success containing the Indian lineup, with Ashley Nurse (2-22) being the most effective. Yuvraj Singh (13)* and Stuart Binny (16)* completed the chase comfortably, sealing the victory with 2.5 overs to spare.

This comprehensive triumph solidified India Masters’ dominance in the tournament, while the West Indies Masters were left to rue a missed opportunity. Ultimately, in the highly anticipated clash of legends, it was Sachin Tendulkar and his India Masters who emerged victorious, adding another chapter to their storied legacy.