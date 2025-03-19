“The Challenges of Democracy and the Rule of Law” is the title of a 2025 book just published by Lord Jonathan Sumption, a rare eminence: An Oxford history academic and Barrister who went on to serve with distinction on the UK Supreme Court. As a historian who studied and then taught at Oxford University, he wrote an acclaimed five-volume series on the history of the Hundred Years War between England and France. As a Barrister and a Judge, he has written on the rule of law – nationally and internationally, and he delivered the prestigious BBC Reith Lectures in 2019. The book published with the text of his Reith lectures has won wide acclaim. He now serves as an independent member of the House of Lords.

What Lord Sumption has to say about the challenges of democracy and the rule of law has great relevance to Guyana with its tormented political history. We distil his key submissions on each of these topics, keeping in mind the challenges of nation-building in a young nation like Guyana.