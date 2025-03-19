Bus conductor, 18, charged with raping 13-year-old girl

Ralph Thomas, an 18-year-old bus conductor from Mabaruma Settlement, North West District in Region #1, was arrested on 5th March 2025 by a rank from the Mabaruma Police Station’s Criminal Investigation Department and charged on Monday with the rape of a child under 16 years.

A statement from the police said that he is accused of committing the offence on a 13-year-old female student on 4th March 2025 in Region #1.

The accused appeared yesterday at the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Clive Nurse via Zoom where the charge was read to him.

He was placed on $400,000 bail. The case was adjourned to 21st March 2025.