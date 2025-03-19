Businessman gets 24 years for murder of ex-wife

By Tafari Cadogan

Businessman Ryan Sugrim was yesterday sentenced to 24 years imprisonment at the High Court by Justice Damone Younge for the 2019 murder of his ex-wife, Zaila Sugrim.

The family of the deceased was present in court with many of them grief stricken. Mohammed Haniff, the brother of the deceased, broke down in tears and exited the court room as his victim impact statement was read. He stated that he could not describe the agonising pain and heartbreak he was going through.

He recalled the first time Zaila called him in 15 years and he had to ask so many questions before he believed it was her, adding that it was only then he discovered she had five children. He spoke of the bad experiences his family had had with Sugrim and said that his sister’s life was snuffed out as if she was nothing. Haniff in his statement vowed to share his sister’s story so others can see the signs of domestic violence.

Probation officer Yolanda John read Sugrim’s probation report to the court which detailed his upbringing and how he met the deceased. Sugrim and Zaila were university students with Sugrim saying that their marriage fell apart due to different beliefs they shared as well as his suspicion that she was involved in another romantic relationship. In his report Sugrim stated that the only thing he did wrong was attempting to hide the body, telling the court that he and Zaila got into a scuffle when she pointed a gun at him and fearing for his life, he tried to take it from her and that she subsequently fell and hit her head. He also apologised to his children and wanted them to know that he loved their mother.

Sugrim was represented by attorney-at-law Dexter Smart who in his mitigating statements iterated that his client regretted his actions and has shown remorse. He pointed out that his client did not waste the court’s time and had admitted to the offence and as such, asked the court to be lenient when sentencing Sugrim. He stated, “The children have already lost one parent, don’t let them lose another.” The attorney also noted that his client had no previous convictions or brushes with the law.

The prosecution which comprised attorneys-at-law Muntaz Ali and Alvaro Ramotar argued that the defendant had previously denied murdering Zaila despite the overwhelming amount of evidence against him and has shown no genuine remorse for his actions. They added that Sugrim had shown that he is not prepared to take responsibility for what he has done stating, “Remorse isn’t shown by just pleading guilty.”

Just before the sentence was read, Justice Younge gave Sugrim an opportunity to address the court as well as the family of the deceased who were present. He addressed the relatives of the deceased as well as his children whom he shared with Zaila stating that “her death was not premeditated.” He said that he was sorry and disclosed that while he was on remand he participated in many rehabilitation courses and was a changed person. Sugrim pleaded for Justice Younge to be lenient in sentencing him.

Justice Younge in his ruling noted that the aggravating factors that determined Sugrim’s sentence included the fact that the results of the post mortem examination did not agree with the accused’s version of the incident and the fact that the accused attempted to burn the body of the deceased. The judge opined that the accused’s claim that he had changed was not genuine and that he still continues to say the murder wasn’t intentional. The impact of the murder on the victim’s family was also a factor.

On February 25th this year, Sugrim pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder of Zaila, bringing an end to nearly six years of legal proceedings.

The incident occurred on May 11, 2019, at Sugrim’s residence in La Union, West Coast Demerara. Investigations revealed that Zaila had gone to the home to see her children on their son’s birthday. An argument ensued after she allegedly found suspicious numbers in her ex-husband’s phone. In his statement to police, Sugrim claimed that Zaila grabbed his firearm during the dispute and pointed it at him. He alleged that during a struggle to retrieve the weapon, it discharged, striking her in the face and killing her instantly.

Rather than contacting the authorities, Sugrim attempted to conceal the crime. That night, after checking on his children, he dragged Zaila’s body to the back of his gas station, where he set it on fire using tires and kerosene. A neighbour, noticing the blaze, contacted the fire service, but when they arrived, Sugrim claimed he was burning garbage and the firefighters left without investigating further.

Once the fire subsided, he buried the charred remains in a shallow grave in his yard. Neighbours later reported seeing him emerge from the back of his property with mud-stained clothing. He left home twice that day and upon returning, washed his car with a bucket and cloth before heading back to the garden, where he was again seen with mud-covered boots.