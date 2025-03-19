Electronic Health Record contract signed with UK firm

The Government of Guyana yesterday signed a contract for the development and implementation of a national Electronic Health Record (EHR) system with British company RioMed Limited.

The initiative, valued at US$3.3 million, is set to improve the country’s healthcare sector, promising improved patient outcomes, greater efficiency, and streamlined services for healthcare professionals across Guyana.

The contract, signed between the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health Malcolm Watkins and Managing Director of RioMed Mario Mohamed will see the collaboration of the Ministry of Health and UK-based Rio Med Limited, with the project rolling out over the next 18 months. The first phase of the project will be focused on the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) and its satellite clinics.