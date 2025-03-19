Gov’t halts Aranaputa mining project

-following concerns raised by residents

By Khamisi Slowe

The Ministry of Natural Resources has suspended a mining permit granted to a foreign company for operations in Aranaputa, North Rupununi, following concerns raised by residents, regional officials and environmental groups.

Deputy Commissioner of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), Jimmy Reece, confirmed the suspension in a phone interview with Stabroek News.

Reece stated, “The special mining permit issued to the NDC has been suspended today by the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat. This decision follows a meeting with North Rupununi residents who raised concerns about the project and its environmental impact. The agreement between the NDC of Aranaputa and the operator is not available to me at this time for further comment.”