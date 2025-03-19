Man gets 23 years for 2018 Kitty murder

Damian Bissoon also known as ‘Brother’ was yesterday sentenced to 23 years by Justice Damone Younge for the 2018 murder of Taj Andrew Jarvis.

Bissoon had been found guilty on January 30th and sentencing in the High Court was set for yesterday.

Bissoon’s probation report was read to the court. The report said that Bissoon had stated that he was neglected by his father and experienced many difficulties growing up. Bissoon maintained his innocence in his report in which he stated that he wished the person responsible for Jarvis’ murder would come forward as he’s saddened at the fact that he’s being placed behind bars for a murder he did not commit.