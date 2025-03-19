McCoy meets UK team on telecoms, IT policies

Kwame McCoy, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, yesterday met with a delegation from the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) to discuss Guyana’s policies related to telecommunications and information technology.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister said that the UK delegation included James Norman, Head of Cyber for Latin America and the Caribbean, and Aaron Patterson, Caribbean Cyber Attaché. They were accompanied by Judy Kpogho, Deputy UK High Commissioner to Guyana.

The release said that discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in cybersecurity, advancing digital infrastructure, and exploring opportunities for collaboration between Guyana and the United Kingdom in the ICT sector.

McCoy was joined by Christopher Deen, General Manager of the National Data Management Authority.