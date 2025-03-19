Ministry probing `rash’ outbreak at Mon Repos Primary

The Ministry of Education has confirmed the outbreak of a “rash” at the Mon Repos Primary school, and has stated that the Ministry of Health is investigating the matter.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Education Minister Priya Manickchand stated that “we raised it with the Ministry of Health because the Ministry of Education does not have the capacity to deal with the particular issue you’re talking about, the sores on the hands, mouth and feet. I have brought it to the Minister of Health and asked him for his intervention and he has his health team looking at it.

The People’s National Congress Reform on its Facebook page has posted photos of children with rashes on their skin and calling for some intervention.

The party said that “Over the last three weeks, children at Mon Repos Primary School have developed rashes on their mouths, feet and arms, suspected to be the symptoms of hand, foot, and mouth disease. Parents are calling for the government to stop dragging its feet and to urgently take action to contain the situation and to provide quality medical attention. The PNCR joins the parents and all other concerned Guyanese in this call”.