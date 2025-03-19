‘Need for social workers has never been greater’ – Human Services Minister

With unprecedented social challenges worldwide, the need for skilled and passionate social workers has never been greater.

This was the view posited by Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud on World Social Workers Day 2025 yesterday, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

In a message to the University of Guyana’s (UG) Social Work students, Persaud emphasised the need for the next generation of leaders and innovators to ensure that no citizen of Guyana is left behind.