President disappointed with contractors on new Demerara bridge, approach road

-Chinese company says over 200 more workers hired

Even as many of the contracts for the new Demerara Harbour Bridge were awarded with a ‘round the clock’ approach, President Irfaan Ali expressed disappointment yesterday morning that many contractors were absent from the site.

The President conducted an early morning inspection of the ongoing construction of the estimated US$260 million bridge, slated for completion by the end of August 2025, along with its supporting road infrastructure.

The completion of the new river bridge was pushed back from March 31 to August 31 – a five-month delay – to allow for sections of the concrete structure to properly set, a process which cannot be rushed, authorities had said.

According to a video on the Office of the President’s Facebook page, during the visit yesterday, the contractor, China Railway Construction (International) Limited, apprised the President on measures taken to ensure the project’s timely delivery. These include the addition of over 200 workers, including engineers for the construction of the main spans.

Starting off his visit at the approach road to the bridge, in the vicinity of Windsor Estate, the President complained that none of the contractors were on site. “This project is not being extended one day beyond the time. Y’all attitude and work ethics are what will ensure this project completes on time,” the President remarked, adding, “Contractors not out; indiscipline is what allows contractors to get away with nonsense. I want to see all the contractors because they are behind schedule.”

The President further said: “The results that you get would be the result of the effort that is put in. You can’t have weather opportunity now and not be utilising it. Residents are already being inconvenienced.”

In May of last year, work on the bridge was around 45 per cent completed with consultants, Italian company, Polytechnica, reporting that as at April 28, the figure was 43.7 per cent. The delays were a result of the stalemate between the state and residents of Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara over the compulsory acquisition process which made its way to court.

This is the third completion date given with the initial date set at December 31, 2024, which was then moved to March 31 of this year. Once completed, the new bridge, coupled with the road upgrades along the East Bank Demerara, is expected to greatly reduce traffic congestion and travel time.