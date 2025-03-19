RUBIS donates to football academy for at-risk, marginalized youth

Team RUBIS has kickstarted the National Coordination Coalition Inc. (NCC)’s Football Academy project with a $2,000,000 donation aimed at equipping at-risk and marginalized youth with essential life skills through the power of sport.

A release on behalf of RUBIS said that these funds will directly support the plan to integrate sports development with academic incentives and life skills training for vulnerable children in the Cummings Lodge and Sophia areas.

Retail Accounts Executive, Joylyn Johnson said RUBIS remains committed to impacting on the communities it serves, with a particular focus on education and healthcare. She said that the Football Academy initiative aligns perfectly with this mission, providing structured coaching sessions to motivate students to excel academically while engaging out-of-school youth in positive activities. She said RUBIS was pleased to support the project.