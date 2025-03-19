Solidarity meeting held for Melly Mel

Around 300 persons gathered at the Square of the Revolution last evening in a show of support for social media activist Melissa Atwell Holder who has been detained by US immigration authorities.

The event, which also had thousands watching through live online coverage provided by activist Ray Ray Lilly, called for justice and freedom of expression.

The gathering assembled at 5pm and was energized by speeches from several persons including Odessa Primus, Amanza Walton Desir, Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton, Cathy Hughes, Coretta McDonald, and Nigel London, among others. Their messages resulted in calls from the crowd, calling for an end to the suppression of dissent and the release of Holder, who has been detained under unclear circumstances.

According to the speakers and persons present, the event was not a political rally but also a celebration of resistance, with songs and drumming. One of the most striking moments came when attendees were urged to raise their phone lights in the air. A sea of lights illuminated the night sky.

Odessa Primus, best friend of Holder, spoke emotionally about the activist’s impact. “Melissa Ann Atwell is more than a friend to me, she is a sister,” Primus said, her voice shaking with emotion. “The amount of facts that Melissa has put out there to expose the government and the corruption they are involved in… they are friken, it’s friken they friken me friend.”

Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, framed the detention of Holder as part of a broader, concerning trend. “Do not see what happened to Melissa as a one-off,” Norton warned. “It started when they attempted to have a summons issued on (Rickford) Burke for him to be arrested, and they found that they couldn’t get through. Remember that Bharrat Jagdeo was saying that the minute the government changes, he will engage the government in going after those who confront him.”

Norton said that Holder’s only “crime” was exposing corruption. “Melissa’s only crime is that she exposes crime. Melissa’s only crime is that she exposed corruption, and you know the only thing the PPP government produces is forgery and corruption, so she affected the production. So, she has been targeted,” he said. Norton also urged those gathered to expand their efforts beyond national borders. “This fight is also in the United States,” he noted. “So all of you should write your families and ask them to write the Senators, Congressmen in the United States to get help for Melissa.”

He ended with a warning: “It’s Melissa today, but tomorrow, it’s someone else. The government will place CID and others among us. I don’t want you to fight them; I want you to let them know that we know they are doing their work, but we must also let them know that they are doing work for an evil regime.”

Amanza Walton Desir, Opposition MP, spoke out against the alleged political motivations behind Holder’s detention. “It doesn’t matter how you feel about Melly Mel, but this is about the fight to defend freedom of speech,” she said.

Walton Desir also took aim at potential spies within the crowd, warning public servants and government officials who might face retribution for attending the rally. “We want them to understand they will begin such a movement in this nation – Guyanese are sick and tired of the corruption,” she said, her words echoing in the cold night air. “And so we know they are in their midst, and I want to say to every public servant who is out here, if you are facing persecution at your place of work after this, know that it is because you are out here. Enough is more than enough!”

Speaking with SN, Cheryl George said “We have to get more people, we have to bring more people with us so they see we are united. Free Melly!”. Another person, Natasha Morian said “I come from work but I wanted to come because she exposes the government with their corruption and I am happy for that.”

Holder is scheduled for a Master hearing on June 25, 2025, at 8:30 AM before Judge Richard C. Jacobs, according to the Executive Office for Immigration Review Automated Case Information System.

Holder, 31, who remains in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in Louisiana, has been at the centre of controversy due to her outspoken criticism of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government of Guyana and its leaders. Her activities, especially her attacks on government officials, have sparked significant political tension, with many senior figures from the Guyana government condemning her conduct.

Atwell’s immigration status remains unclear. A Master hearing is typically the first appearance a respondent makes before an Immigration Judge in removal proceedings. According to the Department of Justice, this hearing is primarily for scheduling, pleading, and addressing procedural matters. It is not a trial, and decisions on the merits of a case are generally not made during this hearing. While it is standard for the respondent to appear before the judge to determine the next steps, there has been no indication yet on whether Atwell is facing deportation.

In the wake of her arrest, Atwell’s family acknowledged on her behalf through her Facebook page, her detention and called for public support. However, no official statement has been released by her legal team or any representative providing details about her detention, the grounds for it, or the specifics of her case. Sources suggest that an application for bond will be made soon.

Atwell has become a polarizing figure in Guyana, with her frequent critiques of the PPP/C government drawing ire from officials. Legal actions have been initiated against her for libel in response to her accusations and social media posts.