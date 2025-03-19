New Trinidad PM leading discussion to reverse UK visa imposition

(Trinidad Guardian) Prime Minister Stuart Young is leading the charge to reverse the visa imposition placed on T&T by the United Kingdom.

All nationals of T&T are now required to have a visa to enter the UK, including for short visits. The decision, made public on March 12, comes in response to what the UK Government described as a “significant increase” in T&T nationals arriving as visitors and then claiming asylum.

The intervention of the Prime Minister came days after former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley said the country should withdraw from the Privy Council in response to the imposition.

Rowley’s comments came as he presented the 41 candidates for the April 28 general election at Woodford Square on Sunday.

The election date was announced yesterday.

“It is unjust; it is disgraceful that they would disregard our wider national interest, put a fee on us and tell us, while you have to come to us to have our law lords tell you what is right and wrong, you have to pay for a visa to come and do that,” Rowley said.

Responding to the media yesterday, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne is hopeful that the request to reverse the visa restrictions imposed on the country by the United Kingdom will be done by the end of the year.

Speaking at the national consultation on the Caricom Single Market Economy at the Brix Hotel, Browne said it was a few individuals that made it hard for the country.

“We’re in discussion with them, led by Honourable Prime Minister Stuart Young, the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, and of course, we’re talking asylum and immigration. The Ministry of National Security has been and will continue to be a very important part of those discussions. We are hopeful and are representing that that policy, that imposition, will be reviewed in the shortest possible time, during the year 2025, and we’ve formally protested and requested a reversal.”

He said, “This transition period is patently unfair and is brutalising the pockets of many persons who have tickets in hand, prospective travellers, and they’ve said that they’re working to find some flexibility or adjustment. Let’s see, we are maintaining the pressure.”

In a media release last Saturday, Browne said he lodged an official complaint on the matter with the British High Commission.

He said the UK’s claim that there were citizens who made false asylum claims should not be responded to with an overall visa restriction. He said there were some who believed that the country deserved the imposition of the visa restriction, but he disagreed.

“It’s not the Government of Trinidad and Tobago’s fault. We’ve done nothing to earn or deserve that unjust decision. This is a case of Peter paying for Paul, where some nationals have sought to abuse the very wide-open immigration loophole, the asylum application system in the United Kingdom.

They’ve been abusing it, making false claims, and the unfortunate decision by the United Kingdom as a result of that is to impose a visa requirement on all our nationals.”