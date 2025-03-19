GWI project from Croal St to Broad St not being properly done

Dear Editor,

It is of grave concern to me, as it should be to all citizens, that Guyana Water Incorporated has recently embarked on a pipe laying project on High Street which has resulted in the excavation of the road from Croal Street to Broad Street. This project is still ongoing and has resulted in extensive destruction to the road itself, massive and extended inconvenience to the flow of traffic, a drastic increase in the amount of dust and sand along the street which is posing a health hazard to hundreds if not thousands of people daily, and numerous safety hazards to commuters along the street.

It is my contention that this project was poorly planned out and hurriedly executed without enough forethought to ensure that it would be executed efficiently, effectively and safely. The disregard for safety has been one of my main concerns as I’ve continuously witnessed poor health and safety practices by GWI that could result in serious injury or death to those who travel through the construction area.

Attached are just a few photos taken on High Street, between Princes and Broad streets where work is currently ongoing but seems to be at a standstill. At first glance you would think this is an abandoned construction zone, but it’s quite active with what seems to be makeshift safety devices that really don’t do much to warn anyone of how dangerous the site is.

I’m requesting that the relevant personnel at GWI examine this construction zone thoroughly and implement the necessary measures to address the following:

The lack of safety signs and barricades to prevent unnecessary accidents that can result in serious injury or death.

The repair of areas where pipe laying is finished to prevent the further destruction of a relatively good road, saving Guyana’s valuable resources.

A thorough cleanup of dust and debris left behind due to the project, allowing citizens to breathe and traverse comfortably.

I expect GWI to take these points seriously and address them quickly and effectively for the benefit of all.

Sincerely,

Darrell Carpenay