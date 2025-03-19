President must answer on Dharamlall’s role with gov’t

Dear Editor,

How much more should the people of Guyana tolerate in terms of the disrespect and deplorable behaviour exhibited by the Jagdeo/Ali government? I sincerely hope that the eyes of the public are opened to see the true nature of those who claim to represent us.

Over the past weekend, reports circulated regarding a meeting held between the Ministry of Local Government and technical officers from selected regions, including Region 5, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

What was particularly concerning, however, was the presence of Mr. Nigel Dharamlall, who resigned amidst serious allegations of rape and sodomy involving a minor. From all indications, it appears that Mr. Dharamlall remains an influential figure within the government. This raises several critical questions for Mr. Ali, questions I am fully aware he will likely avoid answering.

Can the people of Guyana be informed as to whether Mr. Nigel Dharamlall is currently employed by the government?

1. If so, what role or function does he hold?

2. Is Mr. Dharamlall working within the Ministry of Local Government?

3. Is he being paid a salary?

4. If he is, what is his monthly salary and the associated benefits?

Despite the persistent exposure of corruption, nepotism, marginalization, and incompetence within the Jagdeo/Ali administration, it is evident that they continue to take the people of Guyana for granted, acting with complete impunity.

I therefore call upon Mr. Irfaan Ali to answer these questions. The people of Guyana deserve to know the truth about Mr. Dharamlall’s current involvement in government, especially considering his apparent close ties to ongoing government activities.

Yours sincerely,

Annette Ferguson, MP