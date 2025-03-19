Promote Region Three police who have served dedicatedly

Dear Editor,

I write in full support of the critical issue of ensuring that long-serving and experienced junior ranks from constable to the rank of sergeant within the Guyana Police Force (GPF) are not overlooked for promotion.

The promotion process within the GPF must reflect fairness, merit, and recognition of policemen and policewomen who have dedicated years of service to protecting our communities. Many ranks in Region Three, having served diligently for several years, continue to gain invaluable experience in law enforcement while maintaining impeccable disciplinary records.

Some of these ranks have upheld the highest standards of professionalism, and if there are no charges or infractions in their files, there should be no reason to withhold their well-earned promotions.

Promotions serve as a vital motivator for ranks of the GPF who put their lives on the line daily to serve and protect.

Junior ranks, in particular, look forward to career advancement as a form of encouragement to continue executing their duties with diligence and commitment.

If they feel neglected or see their hard work go unrecognized, morale will suffer, potentially impacting overall policing efforts in the region.

It is imperative that the authorities responsible for promotions take into account the contributions of these officers and ensure that those who meet the criteria are given due consideration. A fair and transparent system will not only boost morale but also strengthen community trust in the police force.

I urge the relevant stakeholders to prioritize this matter and ensure that promotions within the GPF are done equitably, acknowledging the dedication and commitment of officers who have given years of honourable service to Guyana.

Moreover, recent training school graduates were promoted to corporal within six months, while those with over seven years of service remain constables. How can these officers enhance their proactive approach to duty performance? The organizational structure’s base comprises constables, whose diligent service and commitment warrant appropriate incentives, particularly for those with five years of unpromoted tenure.

Sincerely,

Halim Khan

Head of the Region Three Private

Sector Inc. (R3PSInc)