FM Anthony Drayton wins National Rapid Chess crown

– Junior champ Narine secures second place

FIDE Master (FM) Anthony Drayton emerged victorious in the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) National Rapid Championship, which was staged at the Exhibition Centre of the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre, Kingston.

This was disclosed by a press release from the GCF. According to the correspondence, Drayton ended the nine-round championship with a score of 8.5 points, with his only drawn encounter occurring against national junior champion Ricardo Narine, who ended in the runner-up position with a score of seven.

Narine suffered his only loss against Aravinda Singh, while he also played to a stalemate against the experienced Sachin Pitamber.