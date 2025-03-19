Guyana secure 17-Year-Old Riyad Latif as Protected Player for West Indies Breakout League

In an exciting development ahead of the newly introduced 2025 West Indies Breakout League, the Guyana Rainforest Rangers have confirmed the inclusion of Riyad Latif, a promising 17-year-old leg-spinner, as one of their seven protected players. This move aligns with the mandate of Cricket West Indies as the various territories prepare for the upcoming competition.

Latif, who is still in his youth, joins an impressive roster that also includes established names like Nial Smith and Kemol Savory. The West Indies Breakout League, set to take place from April 25 to May 10 and will feature 17 matches, all hosted at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.