Minister Ramson Jr., NSC, GOA pledge full support to newly elected AAG Executive

AAG pressing ahead with Carifta Games preparation
Yesterday afternoon, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., along with a high-level team comprising National Sports Commission (NSC) Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, and Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) President Godfrey Munroe, met with the newly elected Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) President, Sheryl Hermonstine, and her executive. The meeting, held at the boardroom of the Ministry on Main Street, marked a pivotal moment for the AAG, as Minister Ramson and his team expressed their unwavering support and confidence in the new leadership.
In his remarks, Minister Ramson congratulated the newly elected executive and emphasized the critical importance of the present moment for athletics in Guyana.