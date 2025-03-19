New Central, St. Rose’s High record divisional wins

Cheddi/Jagan Memorial Windball Cricket

New Central recorded wins in the boy’s and girl’s divisions, respectively, when the Cheddi/Janet Jagan Memorial Windball Cricket Championships continued at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

In the boy’s section, New Central thrashed St. Stanislaus College by 10 wickets. Batting first, St. Stanislaus College amassed a formidable score of 93/1 in their allotted five overs. Nitin Bhowandat led the way with an unbeaten 52 runs, which contained six maximums. Supporting with 29 runs was Aaron Persaud.

In reply, New Central stormed to 99-0 in 4.1 overs. Peter Khan thrashed 68 runs, which featured 10 maximums, while Keron Edwards chipped in with 23.