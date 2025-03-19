Officers brutalise President’s Guard in tournament opener

Police Commissioners T20

Officers arrested President’s Guard by 48 runs when the 2025 edition of the Police Commissioner Cup T20 Championship commenced yesterday at the Eve Leary ground.

Batting first under clear skies, the Officers unit recorded 142/9 at the end of their allocation. Stephan Harris top scored with 34 runs from 26 deliveries, which was highlighted by three boundaries and one maximum.

He was supported by Kemol Savory who tallied a run-a-ball 25, which contained three boundaries, while Ivor Trotz supported with an invaluable lower-order cameo of 22 runs from 20 balls. Extras was the next best scorer with 21.