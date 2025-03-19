Team Upsetterz tapeball team receives cash donation from Anil Beharry

Popular East Coast-based tapeball cricket team, ‘Team Upsetterz’, has received a generous cash donation from Anil Beharry Real Estate, Construction and General Business Services. Anil Beharry, a former Berbice senior inter-county allrounder with nearly forty years in cricket administration, made the donation towards the team who will use the funds to purchase colored uniforms for the 2025 season.

The team, which competes in the annual ‘One Guyana National T10 Cup’ and other tournaments, was presented with the funds during a simple ceremony. Beharry’s son Aaron, handed over the donation to captain Movin Rammangal. Aaron expressed that his father, a passionate cricket lover, believes strongly in giving back to the sport. He emphasized that cricket, along with education, serves as an important avenue out of poverty in Guyana. Captain Rammangal expressed gratitude for the support, thanking the company and other contributors for their involvement in helping the team prepare for the upcoming season.