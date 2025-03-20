40 firefighters benefit from HAZMAT training

Forty fire fighters have benefitted from specialized HAZMAT (hazardous materials) training aimed at developing the emergency response capabilities of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), and to equip firefighters with the requisite knowledge in HAZMAT emergency response readiness.

The training was hosted at GFS Headquarters, and facilitated by CivWorks Consulting, a United States-based company

According to a GFS release, Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, stated that the training comes following the death of a firefighter Vashaun Manbodh, who died some weeks ago when a wall collapsed on him while battling a blaze at the Mae’s School in Subryanville, Georgetown.

CivWorks Consulting also donated a quality of HAZMAT equipment to GFS, as part of the collaboration effort.