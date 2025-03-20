Another man charged over Giftland kidnapping

-alibi claim being examined

A man on Tuesday appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty charged with the abduction of Kevin Fiedtkou at the Giftland Mall last year and was remanded pending presentation of an alibi that he claimed to have.

Rudy Vandemeer was not allowed to plead to the charge which read that he in the company of others between October 10 and October 11, 2024 at the Giftland Mall abducted Fiedtkou with intent to hold him for ransom.

His attorney Adrian Thompson told the court that his client was a victim of mistaken identity, he added that Vandemeer’s boss and fiancée can provide an alibi as to his whereabouts on the day of as he was at an event and there are pictures to prove.