Bharrat clarifies government’s decision to suspend Aranaputa mining permit

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat has clarified misconceptions surrounding the government’s decision to suspend a special mining permit in Aranaputa, Region Nine, emphasising that the permit was granted to the Aranaputa Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) and not a foreign company.

“There is a misconception that a special mining permit was given to a Brazilian investor or a Brazilian company. I want to state clearly that our Mining Act states that medium- and small-scale mining cannot be done by foreign entities. The permit was granted to the Aranaputa NDC, and they then partnered with a Brazilian investor, which they are legally allowed to do,” Bharrat said.

The minister further explained that the process began after the NDC formally requested a mining permit from the government, which was granted following community consultations. However, opposition to the project grew after other villages in the region became aware of the mining operation and raised concerns over its environmental impact. “Initially, when I visited Aranaputa, most—if not all—of the villagers supported the mining operation. That is why the process moved forward. However, after surrounding villages in the North Rupununi were made aware of the mining activities, they strongly objected. Given the overwhelming opposition from the region, His Excellency President Irfaan Ali instructed me to meet with the affected communities, and after those discussions, we made the decision to suspend the mining permit,” he stated.