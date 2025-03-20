China’s role in CDB, region remains steadfast, says bank president

President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Daniel Best has reaffirmed China’s unwavering commitment to the CDB and the Caribbean region.

During the 2025 Annual News Conference held yesterday, under the theme “Rebirth: Innovate, Transform and Thrive for a Resilient Future,” Best, who is the 7th president of the institution, responded to a question posed by Stabroek News about China’s involvement in the Caribbean Development Bank’s Special Development Fund (SDF).

“China is a member of the Caribbean Development Bank, just like any of the other 27 members. We are proud to have 28 members, and I am pleased to report that at our pledging meeting last week for the Special Development Fund, the contribution from China was accompanied by a strong statement of support for the Special Development Fund and the CDB and will be pledging later this year,” Best stated. “Furthermore, China will be making another pledge later this year, ensuring that their commitment to the CDB, the Caribbean, and the Caribbean people remains steadfast.”