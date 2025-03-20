Completion of Christ Church school further delayed to May

Education Minister Priya Manickchand, accompanied by senior officials of the ministry yesterday visited Christ Church Secondary School, which is currently 90% complete and is on track for full completion in May.

In January this year, Manickchand had given March as the new deadline for completion. An end to the construction in May would mean that the project was delayed by 15 months when the model utilized had been intended to speed up construction.

Destroyed by fire in 2023, a release yesterday from the Ministry of Education said that the Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of the construction and emphasized the importance of the new facility in enhancing the educational experience for students.