Former BK Quarries accountant granted $1.2m bail on fraud charges

A former accountant at BK Quarries was yesterday granted $1.2 million bail after being charged with 12 counts of obtaining money by false pretence.

Stephanie Persaud, 32, of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, where she faced allegations of fraudulently altering financial documents and inflating cheque amounts.

The court heard that between the period ranging from January 9 to February 22, at Water Street, Georgetown, Persaud allegedly forged Citizens Bank cheques, significantly increasing their values.