Guyana, Panama in security talks for smoother air travel

Guyana and Panama have concluded a “productive” two-day engagement centred on strengthening security cooperation in the context of air travel between the two countries.

The discussions, held at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri addressed the implementation of a comprehensive one-stop security programme, a recognized best practice in aviation.

A release yesterday from CJIA said that this initiative aims to eliminate the requirement for transfer passengers and their checked baggage originating here to undergo re-screening at the Panama International Airport after initial screening at CJIA.