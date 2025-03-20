`Melly Mel’s’ master hearing scheduled for March 28

The master hearing for Melissa `Melly Mel’ Atwell Holder is set to take place on March 28, 2025, at 8:30 am.

The hearing will be held virtually, with Judge Francis Mwangi presiding over the case. The change in the hearing date from June 25, 2025, to this earlier date remains unexplained. However, it is listed on the Executive Office for Immigration Review’s Automated Case Information System.

Atwell Holder, 31, is currently being held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in Louisiana.

While the specifics of her immigration status remain unclear, her case has drawn attention due to her vocal criticism of both the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government of Guyana and the Opposition.

A Master hearing, which is typically the first appearance in an immigration case, serves as a procedural meeting, primarily focused on scheduling, addressing legal procedures, and allowing the respondent to make initial pleas. It is not a trial, and no decisions on the merits of the case are made during this hearing. The lack of clarity surrounding Atwell’s immigration status raises questions, but as of now, no official statements have confirmed whether she is facing imminent deportation.