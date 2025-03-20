Plaisance man jailed for 18 months on gun charge

A Plaisance man who pleaded guilty to possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition was yesterday sentenced to 18 months in prison, while his partner was granted bail; they both faced multiple charges, including armed robbery.

According to a police press release, Orwin Smith, 25, a mason, and Shawana Sobers, 34, a clothes vendor, both of Lot 20 Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court. They were arrested on March 15.

The police had discovered a 9 mm pistol and 11 live rounds at their residence and Smith pleaded guilty to possession of those items. Along with the 18-month sentence, he was fined $15,000, the release said. Sobers, who pleaded not guilty, was granted $100,000 bail and her case was adjourned to May 6.

Meanwhile, in a separate hearing, the release said, Smith and Cleveland Cross, 28, a construction worker of Graham Street, Plaisance, both pleaded not guilty to two counts of robbery under arms related to an incident on March 14 at a Chinese supermarket on the Success Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara. That case was also adjourned to May 6.

Additionally, Smith faced further charges of firearm and ammunition possession, linked to a separate incident where police recovered an FNS-40 pistol along with 11 live .40 rounds, the release said.