Police meet with promoters, bar and club owners

Superintendent J. Dufu, Deputy Commander of Regional Division #4C, held a meeting with promoters, bar owners, and club owners at the Cove and John Police Headquarters’ Conference Room on Tuesday.

The session focused on key regulatory matters, including the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for obtaining a Music and Dance Licence, security compliance, licence revocation conditions, and the Force’s zero-tolerance approach to noise nuisance.

Superintendent Dufu addressed concerns raised by attendees and emphasized the need for strict adherence to the law.

The meeting reinforced collaboration between Police and business operators to ensure a safe and compliant entertainment industry in the region.