PSC says its stands by unemployment ‘largely voluntary’ statement

In response to public criticism of its statement that unemployment in Guyana was “largely voluntary”, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) said, “we stand by this statement”, adding that with the exception of disabled and single parents, jobs are available for all Guyanese and there is currently a shortage of both skilled and unskilled labour.

Speaking to this publication, Chairman of the PSC Komal Singh said, “The statement the private sector made was with the amount of economic activities … currently taking place across the length and breadth of Guyana where every single village is now having activities that create employment opportunities, no one should be without a job. Single parents and persons with disabilities may be an exception. But anyone who complains they cannot find work is doing so voluntarily since in Guyana, we have a huge manpower shortage both skill and unskilled.