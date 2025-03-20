Public urged to take up $10,000 Universal Healthcare Voucher

-companies can send in lists of employees

The government’s Universal Healthcare Voucher Programme, which provides every Guyanese citizen with a $10,000 voucher for essential medical tests, is now available at health centres and other places and members of public are being urged to collect theirs.

Stabroek News spoke with Director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Programme, Dr. Lachmie Lall, who outlined the distribution process and key details regarding how and where the vouchers can be accessed.

Dr. Lall explained that the vouchers are available at all health centres, hospitals, and public healthcare facilities nationwide. Additionally, they will be distributed at post offices on pension days to ensure accessibility for senior citizens.