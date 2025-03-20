Tuschen secondary school completion pushed back

The completion date of April for the Tuschen Secondary School will not be met, pushing the contract back to June, Education Minister Priya Manickchand has stated.

She made the revelation on Tuesday following questions asked by Stabroek News on her recent visit to the site where the April completion date had been cited.

Asked if the April deadline would be met, she said: “…you’re asking me to step in the shoes of contractors. I can tell you what I’m told. So when I was at Tuschen, and the consultant who also won that contract to be a consultant through a public tender process, I was told that the school is going to be finished, or works that are currently ongoing are going to be finished by the 25th of April 2025. There are, however, some other works that have to be done, such as putting mesh at the top of the classrooms, because the design would not cater for mesh. But now that we have a pigeon problem in the country, which you all know about, we have to now cater for that.