Disheartening how persistent political anxiety continues to divide Guyana

Dear Editor,

As someone with a background in psychology, I find it disheartening to witness the persistent political anxiety that grips the public. In Guyana, this anxiety is deeply rooted in historical, ethnic, and socioeconomic divisions. Our political landscape has long been polarized along ethnic lines, with the major parties traditionally drawing support from Indo-Guyanese and Afro-Guyanese communities. Unfortunately, these divisions extend beyond politics, affecting personal relationships, workplaces, and social cohesion.

This has led to generational and familial tensions, where relatives may support different parties based on personal experiences, economic interests, or evolving political perspectives. While political anxiety is not unique to Guyana, our history and social structure make it especially difficult to overcome. As we navigate 2025, unity is more crucial than ever for national progress. Do you believe this divide is worsening, or are there genuine efforts to bridge the gap? Can we, as a society, foster a new political culture—one that prioritizes national development over partisan loyalties? Guyana is a land of six major races and now is the time for unity and togetherness.

Sincerely,

Blane R Bunbury

Public Communications Analyst