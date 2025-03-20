Schoolchildren crossing Harbour Bridge’s busy four-lane junction exposes a glaring failure in leadership within the Traffic Department

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my deep concern and frustration over the reckless decision to have schoolchildren cross the busy four-lane highway at the Harbour Bridge junction in the midst of flowing traffic, all while members of the Guyana Police Force appear distracted. This alarming scene, visible on the Guyana Chronicle’s livestream, exposes a glaring failure in leadership within the Traffic Department.

It is unacceptable that, in 2025, with all the advancements in road safety, we are still endangering the lives of our most vulnerable citizens—our children. Major highways are not pedestrian crossings, and no amount of police presence can justify the inherent risks of forcing vehicles to a sudden stop in such a high-speed, high-traffic area. The fact that officers are present but seemingly inattentive to the chaos unfolding only makes the situation more disturbing.

The responsibility for this gross mismanagement falls squarely on the shoulders of the Traffic Chief. Instead of implementing safer alternatives such as overhead pedestrian walkways, traffic lights, or designated crossing zones, the authorities have resorted to a dangerous and irresponsible approach that could lead to tragic consequences. This decision not only endangers pedestrians but also creates unnecessary traffic congestion and increases the likelihood of accidents.

It is time for accountability. The Traffic Chief must be removed from office for failing to provide proactive leadership and uphold the fundamental principles of road safety. The people of Guyana deserve competent leadership that prioritizes lives over convenience. I urge the relevant authorities to take immediate action before a preventable tragedy occurs.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard