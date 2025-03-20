New airstrip for Matthews Ridge

PhotosNew airstrip for Matthews RidgeBy Stabroek News March 20, 2025 Residents of Matthews Ridge, Region One, are being employed to construct the new $800 million airstrip in the area, a release from the Ministry of Public Works said yesterday. Approximately, 50 persons will gain short term employment until the project is completed. During a visit yesterday, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering the airstrip. (Ministry of Public Works photo)Comments
Comments