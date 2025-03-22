Ameen tells Trinidad PM say sorry ‘directly’ to former schoolmate for bullying

(Trinidad Guardian) Incumbent St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen has called on Prime Minister Stuart Young to apologise to former schoolmate Imran Khan directly for a bullying incident at St Mary’s College 33 years ago.

Ameen made the call during the United National Congress’ meeting in Tunapuna on Thursday evening.

Ameen and other UNC speakers blasted Young on the matter. Young, who’s said he addressed the Khan issue frontally, said he “apologised to everyone who’d been bullied and every child who has been” and that was “as far as” he’d go at this stage.

But Ameen said information on the issue raises serious concerns about Young’s suitability to be Prime Minister. Citing journalist/former CIC student Lasana Liburd’s account of the issue, Ameen said, “Liburd said in his article that Khan was ‘pushed to retaliation’. Don’t let (PNM) put any spin on it!”

She added that during Young’s response to the matter when questioned during the post-Cabinet news conference on Thursday, “at no time did he take ownership of the situation. You cannot, when asked to apologise say, ‘well I apologise to every child in the world who was ever bullied in the whole history of the universe’. That’s nonsense! … People want you to apologise for what you did!”

She added, “Accept what you did, take ownership and apologise. I hear him saying ‘that was 33 years ago’. But a mature responsible individual will take ownership of wrongdoing and apologise unreservedly! His response is childish and immature. Stuart Young, you have refused to do what is right- refused to apologise.”

Ameen said while Young had refused to take responsibility and apologise, “he hasn’t denied that it happened.”

“We cannot dismiss his action of 33 years ago and say he was a child, as I’m telling you there’s a pattern from the classroom up. His behaviour as an adult mirrors his behaviour in his school days. There were instances of intimidation, verbal aggression, dismissiveness towards his opponents,” she alleged, claiming Young has “this arrogance and hostility.”

“It’s evident in his treatment even today of journalists, political opponents… you all ever see his social media posts?” Ameen said, as she also referred to the October 2024 “hot microphone” incident in Parliament, where Young’s comments toward UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar were recorded. He later apologised in the House of Representatives for his comments.

Citing suicides because of bullying, Ameen queried what Young did to deal with bullying when he was National Security Minister.

”Nothing! So, Young’s sudden concern on bullying and domestic violence victims can’t be serious. All those in the PNM (People’s National Movement) staying quiet after so many of them objected to him being Prime Minister. Party loyalty cannot outweigh your moral responsibility!”

Meanwhile, Ameen said Young could not hold the Government together and claimed the PNM did not plan to have the election.

“They haven’t booked a single media spot. UNC book all since last October. We’re ready!”

Incumbent Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee claimed Young had no choice but to call an election as he feared resuming Parliament due to a no-confidence motion UNC leader Persad-Bissessar might have brought, “and the possibility PNM MPs might have told her to bring it.”