Albouystown man held with unlicensed firearm, ammo – police

A Police operation was conducted at around midnight on Friday in North East La Penitence, where ranks made contact with Shakeel Cox, a 23-year-old welder from Albouystown.

One of the detectives identified himself as a police officer in plain clothes and asked if a search could be carried out on his person to which he agreed. A release from the police said that a search was carried out and one 9mm pistol with the serial number filed out, and three rounds of 9mm ammunition were found in a black one-strap bag which Cox had in his possession.

Also, three pay slips and one Western Union receipt — all in his name — were found in the bag. Cox was asked if he was the holder of a firearm licence and he said ‘no’. He was then told of the offence committed, arrested and cautioned but he remained silent.

Cox was taken to the East La Penitence Police Station, where in his presence the firearm and ammunition were marked, placed in separate evidence bags, sealed and lodged to be taken to the ballistics section for analysis.

Investigations are in progress.