Citizens Bank advises of Visa Debit Card attacks

Citizens Bank issued an advisory yesterday notifying its customers that the bank’s Visa Debit Cards have been the recent targets of international attacks

The advisory informed that the bank’s systems have not been compromised, but did acknowledge that currently, its cards are being heavily targeted.

Citizens Bank reassured that it take the security of its customers’ financial assets very seriously. It noted that its monitoring systems have been recognising many of these attack attempts and have automatically blocked cards when failed attempts to conduct unauthorised transactions have been detected.