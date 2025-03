Police are currently looking for a suspect in the fatal chopping of a 30-year-old fisherman yesterday at Dundee, Mahaicony.

Dead is Parmanand Singh of Lot 17 Dundee. The police said that at about 5.50 pm yesterday, they received a report at the Mahaicony Police Station about a chopping in Dundee.

When the police arrived they saw Singh lying in a pool of blood.

According to the police, a 24-year-old unemployed man of Lot 22 Dundee Dam Is currently being sought in connection with the murder.