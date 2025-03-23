Guyana News

Fire guts major section of Critchlow Labour College

The section of the Critchlow Labour College that was completely destroyed by the fire
The section of the Critchlow Labour College that was completely destroyed by the fire
By

-GFS blames outdated electrical panels

By Subhana Shiwmangal

Fire yesterday swept through the historic Critchlow Labour College (CLC) on Woolford Avenue, completely gutting the western section of the two-storey wood and concrete structure and the GFS last night cited outdated electrical panels as the cause.

The fire destroyed the college’s main auditorium, a boardroom, a classroom and some of its contents.

The auditorium and large boardroom, according to the General Secretary of the Guyana Trades Union Congress (TUC), Lincoln Lewis, was a key earner for the college since apart from online classes, the college makes more money by renting the space and the fire has now taken away a significant portion of its revenue.

Speaking with the Sunday Stabroek, the General Secretary said he received a call yesterday morning around 7 am about a fire at the decades-old College, the headquarters of the TUC. When he arrived at the scene at around 8 am, firefighters were containing the fire.

Trending