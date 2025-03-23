Fire guts major section of Critchlow Labour College

-GFS blames outdated electrical panels

By Subhana Shiwmangal

Fire yesterday swept through the historic Critchlow Labour College (CLC) on Woolford Avenue, completely gutting the western section of the two-storey wood and concrete structure and the GFS last night cited outdated electrical panels as the cause.

The fire destroyed the college’s main auditorium, a boardroom, a classroom and some of its contents.

The auditorium and large boardroom, according to the General Secretary of the Guyana Trades Union Congress (TUC), Lincoln Lewis, was a key earner for the college since apart from online classes, the college makes more money by renting the space and the fire has now taken away a significant portion of its revenue.

Speaking with the Sunday Stabroek, the General Secretary said he received a call yesterday morning around 7 am about a fire at the decades-old College, the headquarters of the TUC. When he arrived at the scene at around 8 am, firefighters were containing the fire.