France assures of continued support for civil society here

France has underscored the importance of civil society and says that it will continue to support it here.

“We have a diplomatic antenna here and the main mission is to open the embassy. When we have the embassy it will be easy to engage in all the multilateral spectrum, which of course is the support for the civil society groups,” French Ambassador to Guyana and Suriname, Nicolas de Lacoste, told the Sunday Stabroek in an interview last week. The embassy is to open up here in September.

“We have contact with them [list of civil society groups] and we meet with them. All of those meetings contribute to our knowledge of the country and are important. France has always stood in support of civil society and we are not going to change that because some countries are changing their approach,” he asserted.