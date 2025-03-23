Guyana committed to working closely with Washington on regional issues – President

-concerned at possible impact from US trade policies

With a key meeting approaching with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Irfaan Ali yesterday addressed reporters on several pressing issues facing the Caribbean, while also emphasising the importance of Guyana’s relationship with the United States.

Speaking on the outcomes of a virtual CARICOM meeting on Friday in preparation for the Rubio visit, President Ali underscored the importance of ensuring that international partners, including the United Nations, uphold their commitments to supporting the region.

“It was a very important session yesterday, as you know, the region is dealing with a number of challenges… The primary objective remains getting to an election in key areas, addressing humanitarian concerns, and tackling security issues”, he said on the sidelines of a sod-turning for the Campbellville Health Centre,