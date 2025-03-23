Guyana Port Inc to build US$5m tug, barge for G Mining Ventures

Canadian mining company, G Mining Ventures has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Guyana Port Inc for the construction and delivery of a state-of-the-art tug and barge as part of efforts to strengthen maritime logistics in support of the Oko West Gold Project in Region Seven.

A joint release from the companies on Friday said that the agreement was signed by G Mining Ventures Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Louis-Pierre Gignac, and Guyana Port Inc’s Chief Executive Officer, Pritipaul Singh Jr, at a formal signing ceremony on Thursday at 10:00 am at the Pegasus Corporate Suites, Kingston, Georgetown.

With a contract value exceeding US$5 million, the vessels will be built to stringent operational and safety standards, ensuring efficient transportation of materials and cargo for G Mining’s current and future logistics needs, the release stated.