Guyana News

Guyana Port Inc to build US$5m tug, barge for G Mining Ventures

Canadian mining company, G Mining Ventures has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Guyana Port Inc for the construction and delivery of a state-of-the-art tug and barge as part of efforts to strengthen maritime logistics in support of the Oko West Gold Project in Region Seven. A joint release from the companies on Friday said that the agreement was signed by G Mining Ventures Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Louis-Pierre Gignac, and Guyana Port Inc’s Chief Executive Officer, Pritipaul Singh Jr, at a formal signing ceremony on Thursday at 10:00 am at the Pegasus Corporate Suites, Kingston, Georgetown. With a contract value exceeding US$5 million, the vessels will be built to stringent operational and safety standards, ensuring efficient transportation of materials and cargo for G Mining’s current and future logistics needs, the release stated. The G Mining CEO noted that the tug and barge will play a vital role in servicing the Oko West Gold Project. “We are constructing a barge landing at Itaballi, and this tug and barge will play a vital role in servicing the project between Georgetown and the new landing site. Since we import almost everything needed for the Oko West Gold Project, this infrastructure is a crucial component. That’s why we are prioritiing it now. Construction activities are already underway, and this agreement marks an important step in our development”, he said. Singh, added that his company was looking forward to partnering with G Mining. “Guyana Port Inc looks forward to the opportunity to collaborate with G Mining. We are committed to delivering the project on time and would like to emphasize that these vessels will be built by skilled local craftsmen, showcasing Guyana’s growing capacity in maritime construction under the highest standards, including the International Association of Classification Societies”, Singh stated. According to the release, while the MoA sets out the framework, both companies are finalising contractual and technical provisions to ensure successful execution. Through partnerships like this, both companies are committed to continuing to drive innovation and long-term value for stakeholders.
Canadian mining company, G Mining Ventures has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Guyana Port Inc for the construction and delivery of a state-of-the-art tug and barge as part of efforts to strengthen maritime logistics in support of the Oko West Gold Project in Region Seven. A joint release from the companies on Friday said that the agreement was signed by G Mining Ventures Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Louis-Pierre Gignac, and Guyana Port Inc’s Chief Executive Officer, Pritipaul Singh Jr, at a formal signing ceremony on Thursday at 10:00 am at the Pegasus Corporate Suites, Kingston, Georgetown. With a contract value exceeding US$5 million, the vessels will be built to stringent operational and safety standards, ensuring efficient transportation of materials and cargo for G Mining’s current and future logistics needs, the release stated. The G Mining CEO noted that the tug and barge will play a vital role in servicing the Oko West Gold Project. “We are constructing a barge landing at Itaballi, and this tug and barge will play a vital role in servicing the project between Georgetown and the new landing site. Since we import almost everything needed for the Oko West Gold Project, this infrastructure is a crucial component. That’s why we are prioritiing it now. Construction activities are already underway, and this agreement marks an important step in our development”, he said. Singh, added that his company was looking forward to partnering with G Mining. “Guyana Port Inc looks forward to the opportunity to collaborate with G Mining. We are committed to delivering the project on time and would like to emphasize that these vessels will be built by skilled local craftsmen, showcasing Guyana’s growing capacity in maritime construction under the highest standards, including the International Association of Classification Societies”, Singh stated. According to the release, while the MoA sets out the framework, both companies are finalising contractual and technical provisions to ensure successful execution. Through partnerships like this, both companies are committed to continuing to drive innovation and long-term value for stakeholders.
By

Canadian mining company, G Mining Ventures has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Guyana Port Inc for the construction and delivery of a state-of-the-art tug and barge as part of efforts to strengthen maritime logistics in support of the Oko West Gold Project in Region Seven.

A joint release from the companies on Friday said that the agreement was signed by G Mining Ventures Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Louis-Pierre Gignac, and Guyana Port Inc’s Chief Executive Officer, Pritipaul Singh Jr, at a formal signing ceremony on Thursday at 10:00 am at the Pegasus Corporate Suites, Kingston, Georgetown.

With a contract value exceeding US$5 million, the vessels will be built to stringent operational and safety standards, ensuring efficient transportation of materials and cargo for G Mining’s current and future logistics needs, the release stated.

Trending