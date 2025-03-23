Procurement commission denies being tardy on Tepui contract issues

-says ultimate enforcement remains within the NDIA’s jurisdiction

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) on Friday denied it had been tardy in acting on matters connected to the controversial award of the Belle View pump station contract to social media personality Mikhail Rodrigues and it asserted that the onus was on the NDIA to take remedial action.

Since the award of the $865m contract on 22nd September 2023 to Tepui Inc – helmed by Rodrigues – the public has been questioning what the PPC and the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) have been doing about it particularly since very little work has been done on the site. Tepui had little to no experience and Rodrigues’ connection to key government figures was seen to have been the impetus behind the contract award to him.

The NDIA, which comes under the Ministry of Agriculture, has repeatedly dodged answering questions on the monitoring work it should be doing on the project and ultimately taking a decision on whether the contract should be cancelled.