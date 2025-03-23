Sod turned for new $831m Campbellville polyclinic

Construction has officially commenced on the Campbellville Polyclinic, an $831,811,890 project aimed at enhancing healthcare services in the area.

The sod-turning ceremony took place yesterday with President Irfaan Ali, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, and other government officials, health professionals, and community members, in attendance.

The project was awarded to BM Property Invest-ments Inc and is expected to be completed within 12 months. The new polyclinic will replace the aging Campbellville Health Centre, addressing longstanding infrastructure challenges that have impacted healthcare delivery.

Speaking at the event, Georgetown Public Hospi-tal Corporation (GPHC) Chief Executive Officer, Robbie Rambarran emphasised that the facility will be equipped with modern medical technology and will integrate with the country’s Electronic Medi-cal Records (EMR) system. This will allow diagnostic images, including X-rays, to be uploaded for remote review by radiologists at Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), improving efficiency and reducing wait times. Additionally, lab results will be process-ed electronically, further streamlining patient care.